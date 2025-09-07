Reservoirs in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema are 85.49% Full

Visakhapatnam: Reservoirs and water bodies in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema have received good inflows following heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh during August.

According to sources, as on September 7, AP’s major and medium reservoirs have, on average, filled up to 85.49 per cent of their total capacities. The total water storage at full reservoir level (FRL) is 1,105.85 TMC feet. As of Sunday (September 7, 2025), the storage has reached 945.44 TMC feet, up from 832.87 TMC feet on the same day the previous year (2024).

As per Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS), the state’s major reservoirs at FRL store 893.17 TMC feet while medium reservoirs hold 52.28 TMC feet. The overall flood cushion — available space to absorb inflows is 160.42 TMC feet.

Data says the Krishna River basin in the state has 659.76 TMC feet (94.87 per cent) storage against its gross capacity of 695.45 TMC feet. Godavari River basin storage is at 18.27 TMC feet, 68.42 per cent of its gross capacity of 26.71 TMC feet. Storage in the Pennar River basin has improved to 212.91 TMC feet, 72.44 per cent of its gross capacity of 293.89 TMC feet. Other basins are holding 54.5 TMC feet, 60.6 per cent of their gross capacity.

Many parts of the state witnessed dry spells in the first half of the Southwest monsoon (June and July). But intense low-pressure systems over Bay of Bengal and a few upper-air circulations during August resulted in excess rainfall, which wiped out the rain deficit during the initial months.

Levels in the state’s reservoirs are expected to improve further, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that another low-pressure pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal in the second week of September. It could trigger heavy rains in various parts of the state.

Water resource officials say they are balancing drinking water supply with irrigation requirements and monitoring flood safety as well.

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh have completed sowing various crops over 22.12 lakh hectares, compared to the overall 31.16 lakh hectares as at the end of August during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season.