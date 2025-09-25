Research in Education, Health: Rutgers University, Sri Sathya Sai Institutions Join Hands

ANANTAPUR: With a view to strengthening global academic and research partnerships, the Sri Sathya Sai institute of higher learning, Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, has signed a pact with Rutgers, the state university of New Jersey, US, on Wednesday.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Philip D Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, at an event in Bengaluru.

An official release said the collaboration “reflects a shared vision of fostering innovation, advancing health sciences, and creating opportunities for students and researchers through international cooperation.” The department of cardiovascular disease and hypertension at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School would take this initiative forward.

The MoU explains the intent of both institutions to explore future academic cooperation and research collaborations. The areas of potential partnership include: facilitating exchange of undergraduate and graduate students, researchers and faculty; encouraging collaborative research projects and scholarly output; organising meetings, symposiums and workshops to foster dialogue and innovation; promoting cross-border collaborations in technology transfer, translational science and digital health.

Potential fields of collaboration identified under the MoU include cardiovascular medicine, cardiovascular surgery, medical imaging, artificial intelligence, digital health, tissue engineering, biobanking and other emerging areas of translational science.

The MoU was exchanged by Prof B Raghavendra Prasad, vice chancellor, SSSIHL, and Francine Conway, Chancellor of Rutgers–New Brunswick.

In addition to the partnership with SSSIHL, Rutgers University also signed two MoUs with Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Whitefield and SSSIHMS, Puttaparthi. These aim to advance collaborative research in cardiovascular medicine, medical imaging, AI, digital health and translational sciences and facilitate the exchange of expertise, joint symposia and academic workshops and strengthen institutional capabilities in areas such as tissue engineering and bio-banking.

The MoUs were exchanged by Francine Conway, Chancellor of Rutgers–New Brunswick with the respective directors of SSSIHMS –Sundaresh Dabir, director, SSSIHMS, Bengaluru, Gurumurthy, director, and Anil Kumar Mulpur, joint director, SSSIHMS, Puttaparthi.