Rerouting of EHT Lines in Amaravati Core Area Fast-Tracked

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh chief secretary (CS) K. Vijayanand on Saturday directed the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) to expedite the re-routing of existing 400 kV and 220 kV Extra High Tension (EHT) transmission lines passing through the core capital area of Amaravati.

Emphasising the need for swift, coordinated and time-bound re-routing, the chief secretary said quick completion of these works will enable unhindered infrastructure development in the capital region.

Those who attended the review meeting included APCRDA commissioner K. Kannababu, APTRANSCO JMD G. Surya Sai Praveenchand, AGICL MD S.V.R. Srinivas, APCPDCL CMD P. Pulla Reddy, APTRANSCO directors J.V. Rao and A.K.V. Bhaskar, APCPDCL director Murali Krishna Yadav, and chief engineer Sudheevan Kumar. They discussed planning and field-level issues in detail.

Officials informed the CS that wherever bottlenecks arise, coordination meetings will be held with concerned departments and agencies and corrective measures taken promptly. They pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is regular monitoring the government’s flagship Amaravati development programme.

The re-routing of 400 kV and 220 kV lines is being taken up as a deposit-funded work in line with APCRDA’s approved planning framework and consultations with all stakeholders. The revised alignments are designed to bypass core development zones and run along designated green buffers and major arterial road corridors in accordance with the master plan.

Directing officials to accelerate re-routing in a planned and systematic manner, Vijayanand stressed on strict adherence with approved schedules and sought regular updates.

Reiterating the government’s special priority for Amaravati projects, the chief secretary called for continuous field-level monitoring, close coordination among agencies and timely completion of the re-routing works to support the development of Amaravati as capital of AP.