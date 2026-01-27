Republic Day Observed at TTD; Employees Honoured for Service

Tirupati: Republic Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building here on Monday. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal unfurled the national flag at the parade ground and received the salute from security personnel.

Addressing employees on the occasion, Singhal said TTD was working to strengthen its internal systems and improve facilities for devotees, keeping transparency and efficiency as key priorities. He said efforts were underway to enhance service delivery and ensure better management practices across departments.

The executive officer said TTD was taking steps to spread the glory of Lord Venkateswara across the country by planning temples in major cities for devotees who are unable to travel to Tirumala. Preparations are in progress to begin construction of temples in Navi Mumbai, Belagavi, Guwahati, Patna and Coimbatore.

Singhal said works on the Sri Padmavathi Institute of Child Health Hospital would be completed with a fresh allocation of Rs.48 crore. He said infrastructure in TTD educational institutions would be strengthened with an investment of Rs.130 crore, including improvements to hostels, classrooms and the introduction of smart classrooms.

As part of the celebrations, TTD honoured employees who rendered meritorious services. A total of 31 officers, 266 employees from various departments and seven employees from SVBC were presented five-gram Srivari silver dollars along with appreciation certificates.

The march-past by TTD vigilance and security staff impressed the gathering, while the dog squad demonstration emerged as a major attraction. Fire services personnel conducted demonstrations to create awareness on fire safety. A tricolour display using water jets drew applause from the audience. Cultural programmes were presented by students of the SV Music and Dance College.

Earlier in the day, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary unfurled the national flag at their respective camp offices in Tirumala. Addressing TTD staff, police personnel, Srivari Sevaks and devotees, Chowdary said Republic Day marked the adoption of the Constitution and the beginning of self-rule in India. He said institutions function effectively with strong systems and policies, adding that TTD was reviewing reforms to meet devotees’ changing needs regularly.