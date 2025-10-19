Reports of Malaria Continuing in Manyam, ASR Districts

Visakhapatnam: Around 5,167 people have contracted malaria in the two tribal districts of Parvathipuram Manyam and ASR this year so far.

In the ASR district, Medical and Health authorities collected 38,349 blood samples from January 1 to October 19 this year. 3,231 of them turned out to be active cases.

“We are supplying anti-malaria kits to patients. If they do not recover, we are referring them to the Paderu Medical College Hospital. From there, if required, they are taken to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam,” said ASR district DMHO Dr. Krishna Murthy Nayak.

He disclosed that anti-malarial operations are in full swing. They are also using drones to spray vast areas of the agency tracts to check breeding of mosquitoes. He said malaria-specific medical officials have been appointed in each mandal.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district 4,38,450 blood samples have been collected. 1,836 of them tested positive, said Manyam DMHO Dr. S. Bhaskara Rao. “We are ensuring mosquito control measures like sanitation, Friday Dry Day, anti-larvae operations, and fogging regularly in coordination with the Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments” Dr. Bhaskara Rao said.

Regarding Hepatitis-A cases among hostel students, he said all students have been discharged. Health officials are monitoring their health on a daily basis.

The DMHO said that due to heavy rains in the district, students returning home after the Dasara festival developed fever and jaundice. However, he said that with coordination of all departments, they are making collective efforts to control diseases in the district.

Dr. Bhaskara Rao said doctors are available at all primary health centres. Wherever required, children are being referred to CHCs, area hospitals, and district hospitals for better treatment. He said they are keeping a constant watch on all the hostels, with the health condition of students being monitored regularly.

The DMHO said till now, blood tests have been conducted on 12,975 students of all hostels in the district. Of them, 358 students have been diagnosed with common fever and five students with malaria.

He underlined that anti-mosquito meshes are being installed in all the hostels. Concerned wardens have started separate rooms for those ill, so that they can be taken care of in a better manner.