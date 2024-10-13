Report reveals loopholes in AP Information Commission

Visakhapatnam: A report of the Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS) on performance of information commissions in India during 2023–24 has brought to light several inefficiencies within the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), raising concerns among transparency advocates and the general public in the state.

Between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, APIC received 12,853 applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. As of June 30, 2024, the commission has not provided any information to 10,809 applications.

On an average, APIC is taking one year and eight months to resolve an RTI request, placing AP among the slowest responders. Compounding the issue is the commission’s failure to publish annual reports since its formation in 2017. Transparency advocates point out that this indicates a worrying lack of transparency and accountability.

AP Information Commission ranks eighth nationally in receipt of applications. It stands 11th in resolving them. It issued 138 show-cause notices, ranking 7th nationally. It imposed fines in 21 cases amounting to ₹2.34 lakh, which positions it 12th nationally in terms of imposing financial penalties for non-compliance.

Transparency advocates and legal experts are calling for urgent reforms in the commission. Among the proposed measures are digitisation of RTI processes, stricter adherence to timelines, and regular publishing of annual performance reports. These steps are essential for restoring faith in the RTI mechanism and ensuring timely justice for information seekers.

The SNS report has created ripples in the administrative corridors of Andhra Pradesh. Many hope this spotlight will spur the commission in bringing about the necessary changes to make the information commission a beacon of transparency and efficiency.

As the proverb goes, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” In the realm of information, delays in APIC are denying citizens their right to information and accountability.