Repair, Renovation, Restoration (RRR) Scheme For Village Ponds

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha underlined that village ponds are critical for rural growth, serving multiple purposes such as water storage, groundwater recharge, environment protection, and enhanced agricultural productivity that uplifts farmers’ incomes.

He stressed the importance of effectively utilising the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) scheme of the Central and state governments to maximise these benefits for the ponds.

Chairing the district-level implementation and monitoring committee meeting at the collectorate on Tuesday, Dr Lakshmisha said the tanks play a central role in meeting irrigation and drinking water needs and must be protected from encroachments while improving their storage capacity.

He called for special works to ensure groundwater recharge and strengthen water conservation practices. Sustainable water management, he added, requires active community participation along with support from self-reliant village systems.

Dr Lakshmisha said that as part of the RRR scheme, proposals worth ₹14.19 crore have been drawn for development works in eight tanks spread across Mylavaram, Vijayawada Rural and Reddigudem mandals.

The collector directed the officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in line with the suggestions made by experts to ensure that the programme's objectives are achieved.

Dr Lakshmisha also highlighted the tourism potential of ponds, noting that strengthening embankments, beautification works and establishing walking tracks could help attract visitors in addition to serving their primary purpose.