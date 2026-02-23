Renowned Anesthesiologist, Pioneer of Mallampati Score Dies at 85

Visakhapatnam:Dr Seshagiri Rao Mallampati, a globally respected anesthesiologist and distinguished alumnus of Andhra Medical College, passed away on February 9, at the age of 85, said Andhra Medical College Alumni of North America general secretary Dr Suresh Kankanala.

Born in Andhra Pradesh and a graduate of AMC (batch of 1963), Dr Mallampati went on to achieve international recognition in the field of anesthesiology. He later served as Professor of Anesthesiology at Harvard University in Boston, US, where he made enduring contributions to medical education and patient safety.

Dr Mallampati is best known worldwide for developing the Mallampati Score in 1985 — a simple yet ground-breaking airway assessment system that revolutionised preoperative evaluation. The Mallampati classification continues to be used in hospitals globally and is taught in medical schools across the world as a fundamental component of airway management.

His work has had a lasting impact on modern anesthesiology and has contributed significantly to improving surgical safety standards internationally.

“Dr Mallampati’s remarkable journey from AMC to Harvard University exemplifies the excellence nurtured within AMC. His achievements bring immense pride to Andhra Pradesh and to the global AMC fraternity,” said Dr. Suresh Kankanala.

Dr Mallampati’s passing is a profound loss to the medical community worldwide. He will be remembered for his pioneering contributions, academic excellence, and dedication to advancing the science of anesthesiology.