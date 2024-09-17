Renewable Energy Part of AP’s Electricity Reforms: Minister

Vijayawada:Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reiterated that Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is focusing on renewable energy for providing uninterrupted power supply in AP without any outages

“To promote this goal, the state is promoting solar and wind power projects, apart from incorporating electricity storage technologies,” Ravi Kumar told participants in the “Renewable Energy Investors Meet-2024” at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Tuesday.



During discussions with national and international representatives at the meet, the energy minister highlighted the significant investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, apart from availability of skilled resources.



Ravi Kumar underlined that the state is currently implementing 3.0 reforms, with key focus on electricity storage systems. He emphasised that AP government’s objective is to establish Andhra Pradesh as a hub for electricity storage.



"Andhra Pradesh will be recognised as the energy capital in the coming days," the minister declared. He pointed out that rooftop solar systems and decentralised micro-grids will bring electricity generation closer to the people and enhance energy security at the local level.

