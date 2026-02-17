Religious Fervour Marks Rathotsavam At Srikalahasti

TIRUPATI: The chariot festival of Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika was held with religious fervour in Srikalahasti on Monday as part of the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The four mada streets around the temple echoed with chants of “Om Namah Shivaya”, “Hara Hara Mahadeva” and praises of Goddess Gnana Prasunamba as thousands of devotees gathered to witness the event.

The processional deities of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were brought in a ceremonial procession from the Alankara Mandapam to the chariots stationed in front of the Bikkshala Gali Gopuram.

Temple priests performed special rituals after the deities were mounted on the decorated chariots. Hundreds of devotees then pulled the ropes to take the Lord’s chariot through Theru Veedhi, Nehru Veedhi and Nagari Veedhi up to the Beri Vari Mandapam. The goddess’ chariot was taken up to the Kalyana Mandapam and halted briefly before proceeding further.

Later, the lord’s chariot was drawn back from Beri Vari Mandapam to the Bikkshala Gali Gopuram, followed by the Goddess’ chariot moving along Nagari Street to the same point. Devotees offered prayers and fulfilled vows by sprinkling salt and pepper on the chariots, a customary ritual associated with the festival.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, temple chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, executive officer T Bapireddy, former speaker Pratibha Bharati, MLC Kavali Greeshma, Tirupati SP Subbarayudu, members of the temple trust board and officials participated in the festivities.