Reliance Helps Fisher Folk, Farmers Protect Catch, Crops from Montha

Vijayawada: Kakinada-based Reliance Foundation alerted nearly 1.37 lakh fishermen to reach the shore and protect their boats and fishing gear, apart from letting about 4.30 lakh farmers know how they can protect their crops.

The foundation has with it data of nearly 1.37 lakh fisher folk from all the coastal districts in AP. Following information about Cyclone Montha forming, Reliance Foundation sent SMS, WhatsApp and voice messages to the registered fishermen on their mobile phones, a majority of them had already ventured into sea for fishing. The foundation sent the fisher folk a series of advisories issued by the Fisheries commissioner four days in advance about the storm hitting the shore on October 28.

The messages mentioned the intensity of the cyclone and where and when it would make the landfall, quoting the advisories of the India Meteorological Department and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

The Fisheries commissioner advised fishermen to inform their district fisheries officer concerned about their location, and the number of fishermen and nearby boats. Those fishing had been asked to switch on the transponder in the boat, so that the Indian Navy and Coast Guard could rescue them if needed.

In addition, the advisories asked the fisher folk to bring their boats and fishing gear like nets to the shore to protect them from either getting damaged or lost. They were asked to share details of master swimmers available.

According to reports, 1.17 lakh fishermen out in the sea received these alerts and returned safely.

Similarly, the Reliance Foundation has nearly 4.30 lakh farmers across the state registered with it. It sent farmers advisories on protecting various crops from getting damaged or lost. It told them how after the cyclone they can save the crops from pests in consultation with the Agriculture department, Krishi Vignan Kendras and N.G. Ranga Agricultural University.

In the post-cyclone scenario, the foundation is sending advisories on how to protect the chilly crop by clearing clogged flood water in the fields and spraying pesticide, how toor dal can be protected using inundated fires and fertilisers and pesticides.

Reliance Foundation AP programme manager N. Chittibabu said, “Our intention is to protect the fishermen by alerting them about cyclonic storms and ensuring their safe return. We help farmers protect their crops in the post-cyclone scenario to minimise their financial loss.”