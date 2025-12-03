Relentless Rains In Nellore, Tirupati Districts Turn National Highway Into River

NELLORE: Relentless downpour triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have thrown life out of gear across Nellore and Tirupati districts, with parts of major highways submerged, villages cut off, and city roads turning into canals.

Traffic on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway (NH-16) has come to near standstill, as high floodwater is flowing dangerously across multiple stretches between Kakuturu and Venkatachalam and near Manubolu.

For the first time in recent memory, water has submerged all four lanes of NH 16. Officials are guiding vehicles over a single lane to avoid traffic build-up over kilometres.

Near the NHAI office, Chemudugunta and Vikrama Simhapuri University, water rose over three feet, stalling cars, bikes and autos as their engines got flooded. With no guidance available, motorists attempted to drive through unknown depths, creating life-threatening situations. Police have asked travellers to avoid this stretch unless absolutely necessary.

Inside Nellore city, several low-lying areas have been inundated, with heavy waterlogging at Bujabujanellore and the Ayyappa Temple entry point, slowing traffic to a crawl. The Magunta Layout railway underbridge is completely flooded, totally cutting off vehicular movement.

Overflowing drains have worsened the situation. Civic body teams have deployed machinery to clear blockages and pump out water.

Rainfall remained intense—Venkatachalam recorded 21.4 cm of rain, followed by Manubolu with 15.4 cm, Muthukur 13.2 cm, Thotapalligudur 10.8 cm, Nellore Rural 10.2 cm and Nellore City 7.4 cm between 8:30 am on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Farmers have been severely hit. Nearly 80 per cent of paddy nurseries have submerged in several parts of the district.

Nellore municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan and TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy inspected flooded localities in Nellore and supervised relief efforts.

Situation is similarly grim in Tirupati district. Continuous rains have caused Kalangi River, Poolathota vagu and other streams to overflow in Sullurpeta and Doravarichatram mandals, cutting off access to nearly 20–30 villages.

Roads toward Kota, Vakadu, Tanayali and nearby villages are submerged. Bus services have been halted. Swarnamukhi River is in spate.

With the depression in Bay of Bengal still active and rains showing no sign of easing, authorities fear the situation could worsen.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety advisories as Cyclone Ditwah will continue to be disruptive across both SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts.