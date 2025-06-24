 Top
Release Srisailam Water To Save Rayalaseema Crops: RSSS

Andhra Pradesh
P.V. Prasad
24 Jun 2025 11:48 PM IST

Rayalaseema region has received inadequate rainfall so far.

The RSSS president pointed out that the monsoon is weakening, contrary to the forecasts of the Meteorological Department. (DC File Photo)

Kurnool:In the wake of heavy rains in upstream areas and inflows into the Srisailam Reservoir rising to 857 feet, Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti president Bojja Dasharatharami Reddy has appealed to the state government to immediately release water through the Pothireddypadu and Mallyala lift irrigation schemes and meet the needs under the ayacuts of the Rayalaseema irrigation projects.

Speaking at the committee office on Tuesday, Dasharatharami Reddy highlighted the dual concern of flood safety at the Srisailam project and the urgent irrigation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema. He noted that in the past, due to sudden flood inflows, the gates of the reservoir had been opened and large volumes of water released directly into the sea without benefiting Rayalaseema.

Once the floodwaters receded, it became difficult to draw water for Rayalaseema region’s irrigation needs, he pointed out. He stressed the need to release water in advance to various reservoirs and projects in Rayalaseema for protecting crops and meeting the drinking water needs, thereby upholding the region’s rightful share of Krishna River water.

The RSSS president pointed out that the monsoon is weakening, contrary to the forecasts of the Meteorological Department. Rayalaseema region has received inadequate rainfall so far. In this context, he urged the government to release water without delay to all relevant projects and reservoirs in the region and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers.

