Release Interim Relief for Teachers: STU

Andhra Pradesh
6 Oct 2024 5:39 PM GMT
Kurnool: State Teachers Union leaders who met here on Sunday demanded the immediate release of interim relief, criticizing the alliance government for its delay. Despite being in power for four months, the government has not fulfilled its promise to disburse the pending amount.

District president of the State Teachers Union, S. Gokari, speaking at the STU Bhavan in the city, emphasized that interim relief for the teacher community remains unpaid and demanded its immediate release. He noted that the alliance government, which came to power four months ago, has yet to announce a decision regarding the payment of interim relief.

S. Gokari STU Bhavan AP government Teachers Union 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
