Relatives Protest With Body of Worker Who Died in Dubai

Kakinada: Relatives of Murala Rajamani, who died in Dubai, staged a protest with her body in front of an agent’s house at N.P. Agraharam in Undi of West Godavari district on Sunday.

Later, they staged a dharna in front of Narsapuram Rural police station.

According to information, Rajamani of Chittavaram village in Narsapur Rural mandal had gone to Dubai for employment through an agent of N.P. Agraharam. But she died there within a week. The body had been brought back to her native village on Sunday.

Following the protests, police reportedly assured the relatives that they will file a case against the agent. The relatives then took the body for performing the last rites.