Rejuvenate TD with new blood, says minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh has called for rejuvenation of the Telugu Desam Party with new blood, urging young individuals to engage in politics.

“It is our responsibility to uplift grassroots leaders to the state level,” Lokesh emphasised while participating in celebration of the 43rd Formation Day of TDP at the party's central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

The minister underlined that the TDP is working towards promoting dedicated members. "Our policy is to reward those who work hard. Positions will not be given to those who cluster around leaders, but to those who revolve around people," he remarked.

Lokesh underlined that Telugu Desam is a workers' party. “If mistakes are made, even I will be held accountable. Reform needs to begin within the party with me. After holding the same position three times, one must assume other responsibilities,” he observed.

The minister hailed the resilience and dedication of party workers. “The yellow flag we raise is a symbol of our strength,” he said. He emphasised that despite facing numerous challenges over the past 43 years, the unwavering dedication of the party workers has remained integral to its identity. "We have witnessed victories and faced adversities, yet we have never lowered the yellow flag," he maintained.

Highlighting the party's achievements, Lokesh voiced strong pride in TD’s initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty. "Our target is to create a society free from poverty. We have seen pensions rise from ₹200 to ₹4000. We are providing financial assistance to the differently-abled and impoverished families," he pointed out. He also mentioned the provision of subsidised rice at `2 per kg, housing for the underprivileged, and women's rights to property.

Asserting that the party has cultivated a militant spirit in its ranks, Lokesh called the committed party workers as the yellow army, which defies threats and violence. “Our workers show unmatched courage in the face of adversity,” he declared.

The minister remarked that wherever he goes, people inquire about the “Red Book”. He joked that a glance at the book could lead to a heart attack among some, while others might rush to the bathroom at the thought of it.