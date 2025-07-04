Regularisation Of No-Objection Residential Sites To Be Completed By December: CM Naidu

Naidu outlined these plans during a comprehensive two-hour review meeting he held at the secretariat on Friday.He asked officials to ensure that the distribution of new pattadar passbooks started from August and the regularisation of no-objection residential sites completed by December.Naidu said a special portal should be established to make land details visible in a visual form.Besides, the re-survey 2.0 should be completed by December 2027. In the case of sharing inherited lands, succession can be done by paying Rs 100. “If the value of the land is Rs 10 lakh, the fee is Rs 100. If the land is worth more than that, then succession can be done by paying Rs 1000, he said.Necessary powers, he said, should be given to the village ward staff to complete this process.Naidu said, “New Pattadar pass books should be given to the land owners whose survey has been completed by August. Complete the printing and give Pattadar pass books to 21.86 lakh people in the first phase with the QR code on every Pattadar pass book. There should be a facility to know their land details individually based on Aadhaar card. The freehold lands issue should be completely resolved by October.”He said revenue officials should be exempted from protocol duties. The GAD should also take charge of protocol management in the districts. For this, a protocol department should be set up at the district level.Regarding the new portal to make land details visible, the CM suggested that this portal should be done in coordination with other departments. The facility of any type of land within the state can be physically displayed on the portal, he said.The CM said the main goal of the revenue department should be to solve people's problems. Every programme of the department should be aiming in that direction. “If the problems of the people are solved in the revenue department, the government would also get a good name.He said the problems that arose due to the actions of the previous government should be resolved quickly. New technology should be used from the village-level employee to the state-level officer to ensure that results are achieved at the field level.Naidu said, "Permanent caste certificates should be provided to everyone by October. After the government came to power, 43.89 lakh people were given caste certificates. These should be provided to the rest. Once the certificate is obtained, their family members should automatically get a caste certificate based on that data.“The process of allocating graveyards to SCs should be completed in 363 habitations, for which Rs 137 crore is required for land acquisition. This programme should be completed in full in the next two to three years,” he said.HOUSE PLOTS: The CM said, “House plots should be provided to everyone within these two years. Construction of houses should be completed within another two years, and the goal should be accomplished in the next 4 years.”“So far, 99,390 people have applied for house plots this year. Some 2,051 acres are required for this. As per the manifesto, let us acquire land for 2 cents in cities and 3 cents in villages for each house. We will give TIDCO houses in urban areas and 3 cents of land in rural areas.”“Let us form a cabinet subcommittee with the revenue, housing and municipal ministers on this,” the CM said.