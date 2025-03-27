Registration offices to remain open on March 30, 31
Vijayawada: The registration offices, including the sub-registrar, district registrar and deputy inspector general, will remain open on March 30 and 31 in AP.
Special chief secretary R.P. Sisodia issued orders here on Thursday declaring March 30 (Sunday) and March 31 (public holiday) as working days for the benefit of the people to proceed with registration of documents of properties and others uninterrupted across the state. These offices will function as usual from 11.00 am to 5.30 pm on both the days.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
