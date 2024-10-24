Registration of Documents Hit Due to Technical Snag in Application

Vijayawada: The registration of several documents in sub-registrar offices across the state was reportedly affected on Wednesday due to a technical snag in the computer application, causing inconvenience to people attempting to register their documents.

The registration department had introduced the Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department - Property Rights Mutation Made Easy (CARD-PRIMME) system for document registration. However, the software has been experiencing implementation issues, leading to disruptions.

The Andhra Pradesh Sub-Registrar’s Association has submitted a representation to the authorities on Wednesday, outlining a list of problems that need to be resolved.