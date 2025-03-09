Regional Language Braille Tools Boost Education Among Visually Impaired

Kurnool: The Development of digital audio-cum-braille tools have turned a boon for visually challenged individuals. They are now able to manage daily tasks more independently, pursue higher education and write competitive exams.

Initially available only in English, this braille tool has now been upgraded to support regional languages, including Telugu, making it beneficial for the visually challenged in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in addition to those living elsewhere.

One of the developers, Dr. R. Bali Reddy—an assistant branch manager at a scheduled bank in Kurnool and a Ph.D. holder in Telugu from Hyderabad Central University—says his contribution to the project is owing to a sense of responsibility. He expressed his gratitude to Umamaheswara Rao, assistant director of the Sericulture Department in Hindupur, for the latter’s pioneering role in developing the audio-cum-braille tool.

In the past, government-run schools for the visually challenged had been few, with limited institutions in Hindupur (Rayalaseema), Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram (north coastal AP), and Mahaboobnagar and Karimnagar in Telangana. These had been established by former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao in 1987 for classes 4 through 10.

These helped many visually challenged students. But they could only study up to 10th standard. Pursuing higher education became difficult for them.

Private missionary schools in Kadapa and Narasaraopet attempted to bridge this gap. But scarcity of braille script forced many students to join regular colleges, where they faced considerable difficulties.

To overcome these barriers, Umamaheswara Rao launched the Vision Through Ears organisation, which provides free audiobooks covering curricula from the 1st standard to postgraduate levels. With audio materials as their primary resource, visually challenged individuals have gained better access to education.

In the interim, students from IIT Mumbai, under their Innovision initiative, developed the BrailleMe device—a tool that integrates text and notepad functions in English for visually impaired users. Recognising the advantage of this device in regional languages, Umamaheswara Rao collaborated with these IIT students. Following over six months’ effort, they successfully converted regional language texts into a digital format for the visually impaired. The community thus had access to thousands of books alongside traditional braille scripts and audiobooks.

Additionally, Lokanath from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Vijayawada assisted a US-based company, Orbit Reader, which manufactures similar devices. Together with Bali Reddy and Umamaheswara Rao, Lokanath refined the device. This innovative tool converts any text into braille and word formats and can be connected to both computers and mobile phones. These digital materials are now available free of charge at www.visionthroughears.org upon simple registration.

Speaking with the Deccan Chronicle, Bali Reddy said, "I used the audiobooks to prepare for my research and bank exams. Umamaheswara Rao's efforts have been invaluable. I helped refine the BrailleMe device, thereby correcting errors. The device is invaluable for those pursuing education and competitive exams."

He underlined that digital braille displays not only reduce the high costs of printing braille material but also allow vast amounts of content to be stored digitally.

For his contributions, Bali Reddy received the State Government Role Model Award in 2018. The Kurnool district administration honoured him with Pratibha Puraskaram in 2019.

He says the Telangana government is now collaborating with them to develop material for higher studies, marking another milestone in making education more accessible to visually challenged students.