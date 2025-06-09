Reforms Strengthening Education Sector, Says Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: The alliance government is bringing in reforms in the education sector in AP to improvise standards matching corporate institutions or even overtake them in phases.

This was stated by education minister Nara Lokesh while distributing awards to `Shining Stars’ (meritorious students) at a function in Parvathipuram in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday.

``You will see the results of our reforms in the next four years,’’ Lokesh said, suggesting that students work hard while the government would keep giving them a helping hand.

The minister said a 100-day action plan has been launched for enabling students to achieve better results in examinations. “We are providing mid-day meals and books to the Intermediate students. This is the first step in the ongoing reforms,’’ he said.

Stating that he was feeling proud of the students’ achievement, the minister said their merit should be known nation-wide.

Stressing on discipline, Lokesh said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was very active at the recently concluded Mahanadu at the age 75, more active than the younger generation of leaders. He appealed to students to stay away from drugs and other vices as it would ruin their future.

Lauding the efforts of Lokesh in reforming the education sector in Parvathipuram Manyam district, the incharge minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu said a day would soon come when parents would be lining up for recommendations for a seat in government schools and colleges.

The minister thanked Lokesh for selecting Manyam district for presenting the Shining Stars awards. “Manyam is the most backward district with a mostly tribal population. Yet this district topped in SSC and Intermediate education results,” he said.

Tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani said she had her education in a tribal welfare school. She recalled that NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu had increased the number of tribal welfare schools in the district. Local MLAs Bonela Vijayachandra, Nimmaka Jayakrishna, intermediate board secretary Kruthika Shukla, school education secretary Kona Sasidhar and others were present.