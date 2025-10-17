Reforms Drive the Future, Says CM Chandrababu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that reforms are the driving force shaping the future and must be implemented in tune with changing times. He was interacting with students who won competitions organised under the state government’s “Super GST–Super Savings” campaign at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati.

Seventeen students from the 13 erstwhile districts were declared winners in various contests, including essay writing, painting, and elocution. The Chief Minister presented certificates to the winners and spent time interacting with them.

Naidu asked the students if they understood the benefits of the GST reforms introduced by the Centre. The students responded that several essential commodities now fall under the zero and five per cent GST slabs, which has helped reduce prices.

Explaining the long-term impact of such measures, the Chief Minister said that, like a tree bearing fruit after a period of nurturing, reforms yield results for the people over time. He lauded the students for studying the concept of GST and participating enthusiastically in competitions that spread awareness about its benefits.

Senior officials from the education department were present at the event.