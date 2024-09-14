Reddy alleges Jagan conspired to collapse Prakasam Barrage

Kakinada: Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for disparaging the NDA government during the floods. Speaking to the media on Friday, Reddy accused Jagan of having time to console prisoners in jail but failing to inquire about the plight of flood victims. He claimed that during his tenure as Chief Minister, Jagan did not leave his Tadepalli residence to visit flood-affected areas or respond to national calamities.



Reddy praised the NDA government for announcing compensation of Rs10,000 per acre for flood-affected farmers and accused Jagan of conspiring to collapse the Prakasam Barrage. He further lauded the central government for introducing welfare schemes and development projects, including the allocation of Rs70,125 crores for the development of 62,000 kilometres of village roads, incentives for 25 MW power generation units, and Rs14,000 crores for promoting electric vehicles.



Reddy dismissed comments that Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari was not present in the constituency, clarifying that she is in charge of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other regions. He noted that penalties on tobacco farmers had been abolished and that Rajamahendravaram Railway Station is being developed at a cost of Rs269 crores. Purandeswari also requested the Union Railway Minister to introduce halts for 12 superfast trains at Kovvuru and is working on a new Rajamahendravaram-Bhadrachalam railway line. Additionally, a Road Over Bridge (RoB) will be constructed at a cost of Rs90 crores.



Reddy has requested the Union Government to upgrade the Vemagiri-Anaparti-Samalkot Road to a National Highway and confirmed that Rajamahendravaram, Kovvuru, and Godavari railway stations will be developed ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu.



