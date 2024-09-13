Red Sanders Smuggling Foiled, Logs Worth Rs 62.5 Lakh Seized, 4 Arrested

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has arrested four smugglers and seized red sanders logs valued at approximately Rs 62.5 lakh, along with a mini lorry, near Chabolu in Nandyal district. The operation, part of a special action plan devised by RSASTF FAC and Tirupati SP L. Subba Rayudu, aimed to curb illegal red sanders transport.



Acting on credible information, Kadapa Reserve inspector M. Chiranjeevi and sub-inspector P. Naresh set up a checkpoint on Thursday night. When a mini lorry from Kurnool tried to evade the checkpoint, the occupants fled but were quickly apprehended. The vehicle contained 54 carved red sanders logs hidden among household items.

A case has been registered at the Tirupati RSASTF Police Station, with Sub-Inspector C.H. Rafi leading the investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the arrested individuals hail from various locations: one from Rajasthan, one from Hyderabad, and two from Prakasam district. Special teams have been formed to track down and arrest other smugglers involved in this operation.