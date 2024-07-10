Red Sanders bust: Task force nabs smugglers in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force thwarted a smuggling attempt near Tirupati on Tuesday. Acting on a tip, a team led by SP P. Srinivas conducted a combing operation in the Seshachalam forests close to Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Officers spotted suspicious activity near Kalyani Dam and apprehended two individuals - Sakthivel (29) and Rajendran Chinnapayyan (53) from Tamil Nadu - after a brief chase. Seized items included a car, saws, and axes.

During questioning, the suspects revealed they were part of a larger group led by a contractor named Rajasekhar. A search is underway for the remaining accomplices - Selvaraj, Gopi, Seenu, and Govindan.