Red Sandalwood Smuggler Held After Chase In Kadapa

KADAPA: Forest officials arrested a suspected red sandalwood smuggler after a chase during vehicle checks in Sundupalli mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday.

According to forest department sources, officials were conducting routine vehicle inspections near Rayavaram village when they noticed a suspicious car approaching the checkpoint. On spotting the officials, the driver allegedly tried to speed away to escape.

Forest personnel chased the vehicle for several kilometres. During the pursuit, the car lost control near Gundlapalli village and overturned by the roadside. Officials rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody.

On inspecting the vehicle, the authorities found 21 red sandalwood logs concealed inside the car. The logs and the vehicle were seized by the forest department.

In a related operation, officials also recovered 10 more red sandalwood logs that were reportedly kept ready for transportation near Jillellamanda.

Forest officials said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way to identify others involved in the smuggling network. Efforts are also being made to trace the source of the red sandalwood and the intended destination of the consignment.