Red Cross Opens Transfusion Centre for Thalassemia

Andhra Pradesh
29 Nov 2025 8:57 PM IST

Providing free monthly blood transfusions to children with thalassemia and ensuring they receive the blood directly at the Red Cross Blood Bank reflects the humanitarian spirit of the Red Cross

NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha inaugurated a dedicated centre for free blood transfusion for Thalassemia children at the Rotary Red Cross Blood Bank in Gandhinagar (Source: X)

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha inaugurated a dedicated centre for free blood transfusion for Thalassemia children at the Rotary Red Cross Blood Bank in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that medical science has made significant progress in treating thalassemia and that bone marrow transplantation can provide a permanent cure.

“It is truly commendable that the Red Cross Blood Bank is supplying blood to people in emergencies and saving lives. Providing free monthly blood transfusions to children with thalassemia and ensuring they receive the blood directly at the Red Cross Blood Bank reflects the humanitarian spirit of the Red Cross. These children not only survive because of timely blood support, but the Red Cross is now working towards permanently curing thalassemia through bone marrow transplantation, which is indeed remarkable,” said Dr. Lakshmisha. He expressed gratitude to the hematology department of HCG Centre, Vijayawada, for voluntarily extending its support for this cause.

The collector inspected all the departments of the Red Cross Blood Bank. He appreciated the modern facilities available and encouraged the public to use the Red Cross services, which provide safe blood at an affordable cost. The district collector also planted a sapling in the Red Cross premises as part of the event.

Indian Red Cross Society NTR district chairman Dr. Samaram, vice-chairman Dr. Velaga Joshi, secretary E. Chitti Babu, hematologist Dr. Amaranath, and Blood Bank chief medical officer Dr. Madan Mohan, along with Red Cross managing committee members and several prominent citizens, participated in the programme.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

