Red Alert in Parts of AP as Depression Intensifies

Amaravati: Several parts of Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing heavy rainfall under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the districts of Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor.

An orange alert has been issued for Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts, while Palanadu district is under a yellow alert. Rainfall continues to lash parts of Nellore and Prakasam districts and several areas in Rayalaseema.

In Nellore district, heavy rains have been ongoing for the past four days. Strong winds uprooted trees near Atmakur and AS Peta, while floodwaters have entered several tanks and streams. Paddy crops in Chejerla and Ananthasagaram areas were submerged. District Collector Himanshu Shukla declared a holiday for educational institutions and directed revenue and police officials to stay on high alert. A control room has been set up at the collectorate with helpline numbers 0861-2331261 and 79955-76699.

In Kadapa district, continuous rain since Tuesday night has led to waterlogging on several roads. Municipal staff are clearing debris and waste from drains to prevent flooding, while fire, police, and revenue departments remain on alert.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and north Sri Lanka coast is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon. The system is expected to move northwestward toward north Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, bringing wind speeds of 30–45 kmph along the coast.

Authorities in both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been urged to remain vigilant, as the storm may further strengthen within the next 24 hours.