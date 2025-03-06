Recruitment for teachers in AP universities next year: Lokesh

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government would take up recruitment to fill up teacher vacancies in all the state universities next year.

Replying to questions in the state assembly, education and HRD minister Nara Lokesh said there existed 3,282 vacancies out of a sanctioned strength of 4,330, with only 1,048 posts filled up in universities across the state so far.



Questions were raised by members Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy, Duvvarapu Rama Rao and B Tirumala Naidu on the strength of students in technological universities, details of personnel working on regular and outsourcing basis, details of posts vacant and when they would be filled, as also the steps to be taken to revitalise the universities.



The minister noted that a notification issued earlier to fill up vacancies in the universities in 2017 was struck down by the high court. Another notification issued in 2023 was stayed by the court due to some legal issues.



“I would take up the matter with the Advocate General to resolve it and go ahead with recruitment once we get the report from the One Man Commission appointed for the purpose,” the minister said.



The minister said the government has big plans to revitalise the universities. “Initially, the state government proposed to allocate `2,000 crore for higher education,” he said, adding, “We wanted to strengthen infrastructure and facilities for research in the universities, in addition to getting funds from the Centre.”



Lokesh said he had made a commitment to the chief minister to bring AP to the third position in NIRF rankings from the present ninth position, and ensure that at least one state-run university finds a place among the top 100 universities in the world, as per the QS World University rankings in the next five years. “I am confident of realizing both the targets by streamlining the functioning of the universities,” he said.



The education minister expressed concern over zero visibility in the functioning of the universities on several parameters including the placements for their students and the financial packages they were offered with no proper system for tracking such developments.



He said, “Their role would come to surface only to receive legal notices.”



Lokesh made a series of proposals to overhaul the universities by promoting industry-led curriculum to promote connectivity of the universities with the industry and also to promote internship and work- based learning. He wanted experts from the industries to come and teach in the universities on certain issues to give a practical exposure to students on industry-related aspects.



Lokesh, addressing the assembly, shared his experience during a recent visit to Padmavathi Mahila University where more students were opting for computer science and ECE courses while there was no patronage for languages and arts.



The minister said he wanted to promote faculty development programme, AI based tracking, research and global outreach, setting up of a centre of excellence in Andhra University, startup incubation and branding of AP to attract global students to the state to pursue higher education.

