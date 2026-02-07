Record-Seeking Vizag Artist Gets His Eyeball Tattooed Despite Risks Involved

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 20-year-old man from Visakhapatnam has become the first person from both the Telugu states to get an eyeball tattoo, a controversial and risky procedure. A tattoo artist himself, Jagadish went to Nepal to get the procedure done, despite warnings from medical professionals.

Tattoos are age old, but have evolved as a mainstream lifestyle choice in recent years.

What began with traditional placements on arms, legs, and backs has expanded to increasingly unconventional locations, including ears and stomachs. Now, they are even on the delicate eyeballs.

In 2017, an Indian tattoo artist named Karan, famous as Karan King, claimed to be the first Indian to have his eyeballs tattooed. Karan acknowledged the risks but said he wanted to do it.

Now in 2026, Jagadish, a mechanical engineering graduate, who has transitioned into a certified tattoo artist, says he has got his eyeball tattooed, as he wanted to become the first person from both Telugu states to do so.

Jagadish invested ₹2 lakh and committed to a six-month process to complete the scleral tattoo, a procedure that involves injecting ink directly into the white part of the eye (sclera).

Visakhapatnam is home to approximately 35–40 professional tattoo studios staffed by trained artists, one of them being Jagadish. In conversation with Deccan Chronicle, he said, "I did it for the record. I did it in Nepal because they have a world record certification. The process is risky, with 50:50 chances. But I wanted to stand out and get into the Guinness World Records."

In the same breath, Jagadish has gone on to caution others. "I suggest to youth and other people not to do it. It is very painful for at least three months. You can't see or go into light. You will get angry and your family will suffer," he went on to warn.

With regard to his own eyesight, the tattoo artist says he has weekly eye check-ups. He reports that his eyes are "doing perfectly well."

Dr. Meenakshi, superintendent of the Government Eye Hospital, has issued a stern warning about the procedure's dangers. "It's not safe. There is no research. It has no medical acceptance. When we operate the eye, we sterilise it and take a lot of care. But tattoos on the eye threaten vision,” Dr. Meenakshi said.

She warned that if the tattoo liquid enters the retina, it could cause lifelong damage to the eye. "In some countries, eye tattoos are banned.

The person who has had the tattoo presently has no problem with his eye. There is no guarantee that there will be no problems in the future," the eye hospital superintendent maintained.