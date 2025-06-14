Record Number Of Devotees Have Darshan At Tirumala On Friday

Nellore: With summer vacations drawing to a close and several schools scheduled to reopen from Monday, there has been a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala this week.

The peak of the vacation rush was observed from May 15 onwards.

Fridays typically witness reduced hours for general darshan due to the conduct of Abhishekam and other special sevas. As a result, under normal circumstances, only around 60,000 to 65,000 devotees are able to have darshan on Fridays.

However, thanks to the continuous monitoring by senior officials and the coordinated efforts of various departments of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), more than 10,000 additional devotees have been accommodated for darshan on each Friday during May and June this year.

Recent Friday statistics reflect this improvement: On May 23, 74,374 devotees had darshan. On May 30, 71,721 devotees were facilitated. On June 6, 72,174 devotees had the darshan of the deity.

Notably, on June 13 (Friday), a record-breaking 75,096 devotees had the divine darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, marking the highest Friday footfall of the summer season so far.