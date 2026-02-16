Record Dances at Samalkot Irk Maha Shivaratri Devotees

Kakinada: Record dances and other programmes in certain areas on the Maha Shivaratri day have come in for severe criticism from devotees. At Samalkot, one of the organisers arranged a DJ show on Saturday night. Some of the girls danced to cinema songs played on the occasion with the audience clapping and hooting. This came in for criticism from many devotees thronging the nearby Shiva Temple, one of the Pancharama Kshetras.

Liquor overflowed at Magasanitippa village in Brahmasamedyam panchayat of Katrenikona mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday. Many belt shops opened even as Maha Shivaratri celebrations had been going on at the Kalabhairava Swamy Teertham. The shops sold liquor for ₹30 to ₹40 higher than the MRP. Illicit liquor too flowed abundantly.











