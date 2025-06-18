Reconsider ‘reduction of import duty’ on crude palm oil, Naidu writes to Amit Shah

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the reduction of import duty on crude palm oil and help AP’s farmers.

In an intervention to safeguard the interests of the state’s palm farmers, Telugu Desam Lok Sabha floor leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, along with other TD MPs and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, met Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.The delegation submitted to Shah a letter from Chandrababu Naidu, seeking a roll-back of the Centre’s recent decision to reduce import duty on Crude Palm Oil by 10 per cent. This was done through a Gazette notification on May 30.The Chief Minister said the timing of the duty reduction, announced during the peak plantation season, could seriously imperil the National Mission on Edible Oils and hurt farmer income.“The reduction in import duty will lead to an immediate drop in the price realisation for existing oil palm growers, thereby eroding their confidence and potentially dissuading prospective farmers from adopting this high-potential crop,” the CM wrote.The CM also noted, “This decision, while perhaps intended to address short-term concerns, stands to seriously undermine the long-term vision and efforts being made by both the Centre and the states, including Andhra Pradesh, to promote oil palm cultivation under the NMEO-OP.”Andhra Pradesh, he said, accounts for over 50 per cent of the total oil palm cultivation area in India, with 1.74 lakh farmers cultivating it across 2.49 lakh hectares. The state has already achieved 67,727 hectares of oil palm coverage from 2021–2025, and targets an additional 50,000 hectares this year under the NMEO-OP.Telugu Desam MP, Lavu Krishna Devarayulu, in his cover letter to the home minister, reinforced the need for policy revision and support to farmers. He stated, “Given the vital role these groups play in implementing NMEO-OP, I urge the Ministry of Cooperation to take cognisance of the issue and work with stakeholders to ensure price support and stability.”