Recent Rains Worsen Road Communication Network In ASR District

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rains triggered by low pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal during the past three years have destroyed the roads and retaining walls in the hilly ASR district, affecting normal vehicular movement.

Several motorists who frequently travel along the road network in the district say during peak monsoons, road connectivity to neighbouring states gets completely cut off. Some among them say they have appealed to ASR district officials to address the problem, but never got any response. Roads only deteriorated over the past three years.

More than the roads, motorists have been demanding urgent repairs to the retaining walls, which pose danger, particularly in the evening time. Significantly, sensing danger, ASR police had closed all the ghat roads during the heavy monsoon periods.

Superintendent of the police Amit Bardar said the retaining wall of Chaparla ghat road has been completely damaged. Paderu and Maredumilli ghat road retaining walls are partly damaged.

ASR district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said proposals worth ₹175 crore had been sent to the government last year for repairing the retaining walls, bridges and culverts. But the funds have not yet been sanctioned.

“We hope to complete some important works before the start of the tourist season, which commences in another 10 days,” Dinesh Kumar maintained.

Traffic to ASR district has increased after formation of the new district and the popularity of tourist sites like Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Vanjangi, Kothapplli waterfalls and Borra Caves.

Now, on an average, 6,000 tourists are visiting the district every day. During the peak season from October to January, footfalls increase to 10,000 per day.

According to reports, due to the heavy rains said on Wednesday, people of Kumbidisinghi village in G. Madugula mandal could not return home after collecting ration from the neighbouring village, as the stream in between had started overflowing.

A few of the daring crossed with the help of a rope tied at the two ends of the stream. Others waited for the level in the stream to recede.