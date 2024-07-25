Reactivate systems and usher in a poverty-free society: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to reactivate all systems disabled by the previous YSRC government in the respective departments and also strive for a poverty-free society.



Naidu held a meeting with ministers, secretaries and HoDs at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday. He said, “I am the chief minister for the 4th time. But today there are more problems than ever before. A vastly different situation exists in AP. Telangana now has the highest per capita income. Such good results were obtained there from the decisions taken and the policies introduced there in the past. In 1978 I became an MLA for the first time.”

In the present elections, our strike rate was 93 per cent. We got 57 per cent vote share. This is the result of the people's hard work for the last five years.”

Naidu noted, “In 2014, we started the administration with a deficit budget but we stood by the employees by giving them 43 per cent PRC. The situation in the state today is worse than in 2014. There are unpaid bills and arrears are running up to lakhs of crores. This is the situation in a state that had achieved a growth rate of 13.5 per cent during my last term.”

“This time, our three parties contested the polls together. The Centre has now come forward to help AP. This is a good development. Along with Polavaram and Amaravati, the Centre would give special funds to AP’s backward districts.”

The Centre, he said, is ready to give incentives to the Industrial Corridor in Rayalaseema. “Activate existing systems in your departments,” he told the officials.

“Officials should also work by keeping in mind the sensitivities of the people. Central schemes could not be utilized by the last government as it failed to put in the matching funds. You should see how much funds can be released from the Centre in a year, based on the present budget, and work earnestly to get those,” the chief minister added.