RDT Services To Continue: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday said the government would ensure uninterrupted continuation of the services extended by the private entity, the Rural Development Trust (RDT) for lakhs of underprivileged people across the state.

Lokesh held discussions with RDT administrator Mancho Ferrer, who apprised him of the recent hurdles and disruptions the trust faced in its community services, following new central regulations on foreign donations.

The state government, in coordination with the Centre, is working on a permanent solution so that the welfare activities of RDT continue unhindered, he said.

Lokesh said, “RDT is not merely a voluntary organisation. It is a ray of hope for countless poor families. Though it is passing through temporary difficulties, we are committed to resolving them permanently. The state government will extend full cooperation to safeguard this organisation.”

The minister praised Ferrer for his decades-long service and commitment to the Telugu people and culture. He described RDT as an institution deeply bonded with Telugu lives through education, healthcare, livelihoods, and relief support.

He said there was no need to worry about the trust’s future. “All services offered by RDT in education, healthcare, employment generation, and financial aid will soon be restored.”