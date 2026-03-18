RDSS Helps Families of 17 Farmers Who Committed Suicide with Rs.50,000 Each

Vijayawada: Rural Development Service Society (RDSS) on Tuesday extended ₹50,000 financial assistance to families of 17 farmers who have committed suicide.

The victims’ families, all tenant farmers from Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, gathered at the MB Vignana Kendram in Vijayawada and spoke about the hardships they faced.

Many of the tenant farmers held marginal plots of up to two acres. Rising lease costs, crop losses, mounting debts, and harassment by private lenders and banks, have been cited as key reasons for the suicides.

RDSS secretary Gadi Srinu said despite their losses, none of the families have received ex-gratia under GO 43. Further, several of the widows are yet to get pensions.

The RDSS secretary maintained that absence of Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) had led to tenant farmers being denied recognition. Claims had also been rejected when the land had been in a parent’s name.

Beneficiaries who received the assistance said they plan to invest in milch animals, goats and small income-generating activities.

Farmer leaders, including Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao, Keshava Rao and Vissa Kiran Kumar, termed the suicides a result of policy failures. They also accused state governments of underreporting these cases.

The leaders demanded ex-gratia for all victims, protection from harassment, and issuance of tenant farmer ID cards even if the landowner denies consent.