RBI celebrates 90th anniversary with nationwide RBI90 quiz

Vijayawada: Kritagya Sharma and Ujjwal Narayan from the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy emerged as winners of the State-level RBI90Quiz for Andhra Pradesh, with students from Spaces Degree College and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, securing second and third places, respectively. The top three winners received prize money of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh. The RBI90Quiz is a team-based competition held in multiple stages. The online phase took place from September 19 to September 21, with college teams selected for State-level rounds based on their performance. The State-level round for Andhra Pradesh was conducted at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada, where 166 students (83 teams) competed on Monday.

To commemorate its 90th year of operations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hosting a series of events throughout the year, including the RBI90Quiz, a nationwide general knowledge competition aimed at undergraduate students. The winning team will now advance to the Zonal round, scheduled between November 21 and December 4, with the national final taking place in Mumbai in December.



