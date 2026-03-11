 Top
Rayanapadu Railway Station Redeveloped Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Andhra Pradesh
11 March 2026 1:30 AM IST

Edwin said the upgraded station now offers improved passenger amenities and modern infrastructure, including Divyangjan-friendly access, upgraded platforms, enhanced waiting halls and digital passenger information systems.

He said the station currently handles around 12 trains a day and serves nearly 200 passengers, catering to several surrounding localities of Vijayawada.— DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Rayanapadu railway station has been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of ₹19.90 crore, said P. E. Edwin, additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure), Vijayawada division of South Central Railway.

He said the station currently handles around 12 trains a day and serves nearly 200 passengers, catering to several surrounding localities of Vijayawada. He added that the redevelopment is expected to significantly enhance passenger convenience while strengthening regional connectivity.

Edwin said the upgraded station now offers improved passenger amenities and modern infrastructure, including Divyangjan-friendly access, upgraded platforms, enhanced waiting halls and digital passenger information systems.

He added that the redevelopment is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at transforming railway stations into modern, safe and passenger-friendly travel hubs.

