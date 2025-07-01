Rayalaseema Varsity to Launch Food Science, Quantum Tech Courses

Kurnool: Rayalaseema University is gearing up to expand its academic offerings by introducing new courses such as Food Science and Quantum Technology, designed to boost career opportunities for students and align with emerging industry needs. University officials announced that admissions for some of these programmes will commence shortly.

Established in 2008 through Act No. 29 of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature, the university has long been a hub for higher education in Kurnool district, fulfilling the aspirations of the region’s people. While traditional courses like MBA and undergraduate programmes in chemistry, biotechnology, botany, and zoology remain in high demand, the university is now moving decisively toward more contemporary and applied disciplines.

Beginning this academic year, Rayalaseema University will introduce B.Com. (Computer Applications) and B.Sc. programmes in Computer Science and Mathematics. “These courses are intended to equip students with the technical skills that modern employers are seeking,” said registrar B. Vijaya Kumar Naidu.

Additionally, the university plans to roll out a postgraduate programme in food science with an initial intake of 30 students. The annual fee is set at Rs 45,000. Recognising the growing focus on nutrition and food processing, the Registrar noted, “There is vast demand for food science. As awareness about dietary health increases across the globe and the state government promotes food processing units, graduates will have excellent employment prospects.”

Plans are also underway to introduce a corresponding undergraduate course in food science. The programme will offer a regular three-year track and a four-year honours option, with an annual fee of Rs 25,000 and 50 seats. Although similar programmes exist in affiliated colleges, these new offerings will be available directly at the university’s campus college.

Looking ahead, Rayalaseema University is exploring courses in green power and renewable energy, anticipating the sector’s growth and its need for skilled professionals. “We’re also considering the introduction of foundational courses in quantum technology in the coming years,” Naidu added, highlighting the university’s vision to stay at the forefront of innovation and skill development.