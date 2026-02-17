Rayalaseema Emerges as Green Energy Hub

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema is steadily transforming into Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy powerhouse, with mega green energy projects reshaping the economic landscape of Kurnool, Nandyal and Kadapa districts.

According to proposals received up to the CII Partnership Summit–2025, investments exceeding `1.32 lakh crore have been proposed across the three districts, with the potential to create employment for more than 39,000 persons.

The surge in proposals includes large-scale wind farms, solar parks, pumped storage projects (PSPs) and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Officials state that the combination of generation and storage projects would not only enhance installed capacity but also ensure round-the-clock power supply .Energy experts say pumped storage and battery systems would play a pivotal role in stabilising the grid, particularly during peak demand hours.

The district accounts for 3,812mw of wind capacity and 2,150mw of solar capacity, attracting investments of `29,778 crore.

These projects are expected to generate employment for 8,215 people and require approximately 22,431 acres of land.

Officials say improved transmission infrastructure and proximity to renewable resource zones have made Kurnool a preferred investment destination.

The district plans to develop 2,000mw of pumped storage capacity and 600mw of battery storage, drawing investments of `27,398 crore. These projects are expected to create employment for 9,137 people and require 1,283 acres.

With favourable topography and reservoir linkages, Nandyal offers strategic advantages for hydro-based storage.

Kadapa accounts for a massive 10,600mw of pumped storage capacity, along with 679mw of wind and 890mw of solar power. Investments are estimated at `75,763 crore, with employment potential for 22,601 people. Around 12,631 acres of land will be required.

District-wise project details:

KURNOOL DISTRICT

Total proposals: 16

Project status: 2 Started

Advanced Stage 8

Land stage 6

Installed / Proposed Capacity:

•Wind 3,812mw

Solar 2,150mw

Total – 5,962mw

Investment: `29,778 crore

Employment 8,215 jobs

Land required 22,431 acres

NANDYAL DISTRICT

Total proposals 3

Advanced 1

DPR stage 2

Capacity

PSP 2,000mw

• BESS 600mw

Total 2,600mw

Investment `27,398 crore

Employment: 9,137 jobs

Land required 1,283 acres

KADAPA DISTRICT

Total proposals 17

Started 2

Advanced 2

Land Stage 7

DPR stage 6

Capacity

PSP 10,600mw

Wind 679mw

Solar 890mw

Total 12,169mw