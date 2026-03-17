Rayalaseema Districts Lead AP Liquor Sales; Beer Consumption Surges

KURNOOL: The Rayalaseema districts have emerged as the main contributors to liquor revenue in Andhra Pradesh this financial year, with five districts from the region figuring in the top ten in terms of sales.

According to excise department data, the Sri Sathya Sai district topped the list, while Kurnool secured the third position, highlighting the significant share of Rayalaseema in the state’s liquor revenue.

Officials said three districts — Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool and Chittoor — crossed the 100 per cent mark of their assigned revenue targets for the year.

The data also indicates that despite an overall rise in liquor sales volumes, the revenue growth has remained modest due to changes in consumption patterns and pricing policies.

Beer consumption has seen a dramatic rise in the 2025–26 financial year. Across the state, beer sales recorded a 77.32 per cent growth. While 1.16 crore beer cases were sold the previous financial year, the figure has surged to 2.06 crore cases this year.

Officials noted that nearly 30 per cent of the sales were recorded during January and February alone, reflecting strong seasonal demand.

For the 2025–26 financial year, the state government had set a liquor revenue target of `29,500 crore. As of March 9, 2026, the government had collected `26,623 crore, achieving about 90 per cent of the target.

However, excise officials said the increase in sales volume has not translated into proportional revenue growth. A reason is the growing preference among consumers for lower-priced liquor packs, particularly the `99-priced 180ml bottles, which have captured an 18 per cent market share.

This shift alone is estimated to have resulted in a revenue loss of around `467 crore for the government.

In addition, a reduction in the maximum retail price of several popular liquor brands impacted revenue, leading to an estimated `992 crore shortfall. As a result, the average MRP of a 180ml liquor bottle dropped from `180 last financial year to `160 the current year.

While liquor sales revenue registered a 5.87 per cent increase, the overall income declined due to a significant fall in licence fees and other sources. In the previous financial year, the government had received around `1,900 crore through application and related fees, which did not materialise this year, resulting in a 22.77 per cent decline in total excise income.

District-wise top 6 liquor revenue performance (2025–26)

District / Target (rupees in crore) / Achieved (rupees in crore / % Achieved

Sri Sathya Sai - 573.08 - 643.13 - 112%

Paderu - 257.67 - 287.45 - 112%

Kurnool - 857.49 - 949.70 - 111%

Chittoor - 819.08 - 865.08 - 106%

NTR - 1,499.79 - 1,013.24 - 98%

Anantapur - 1042.79 - 1013.24 - 97%