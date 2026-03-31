Rayalaseema Developing Into a Major Cricket-Betting Hub

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema has emerged as the biggest nerve centre for illegal cricket betting in Andhra Pradesh. Organised gambling networks have turned the region’s towns including Adoni, Nandyal, and Proddatur as key hubs for betting.

Police say with the IPL going on, even smaller towns are witnessing a surge in daily betting activity, often involving lakhs of rupees routed through online platforms.

According to officials, the betting network operates in a highly structured manner, with a Dubai-based application being at the centre of it. An administrator centred at Proddatur is believed to be managing operations across the state, supported by “super masters” stationed in Kurnool, Nellore, Hyderabad and Ongole. Under them are several “masters” and “funters” who handle daily betting transactions and recruit new users.

A senior police officer, who recently led a raid in Kadapa, said, “The entire network is hierarchically structured. The Dubai-based app controls everything. Crores of rupees are changing hands through these online platforms.” He disclosed that their current focus is to zero in on the main administrators though certain funters that have identified.”

Investigators say betting is no longer confined to major tournaments like the IPL. “Even local ‘county’ matches are being used as a front to run daily betting accounts,” a Kurnool police official revealed. In a recent operation, Kadapa police arrested a local betting operator and seized around ₹18 lakh in cash, indicating the scale of activity even at the town level.

Police revealed that users are often lured using fake team names such as “Rayachoti Kings”, “Rajampet Royals”, and “Kurnool Super Giants.” These names, officials clarify, are merely labels used by bookies to organise betting groups. A particularly risky trend among youngsters is the “super-over” betting system, where large sums are wagered on a single over.

In a recent case, a B. Tech student from Madanapalle reportedly lost ₹20,000 in a single bet. “He told his family how the entire amount vanished within minutes,” police sources said, highlighting the growing impact of betting on youth.

Kurnool superintendent of police Vikrant Patil warned, “Under the guise of IPL and local counties, these elements are trapping innocent youth and cheating them. We will take strict action against such people under the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act.”

Echoing similar concerns, Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said, “The entire betting system operates in layers, with Dubai at the top and multiple levels of handlers below. Only the organisers make money, while everyone else loses.”

The DIG said anyone coming across such activities must immediately dial 112 or 100 or inform the control room. “We are determined to dismantle these networks and create awareness that cricket betting is ultimately a losing game,” Praveen underlined.

Cases registered for cricket betting across various districts

District Name Cases Arrests Seized Cash (In ₹)

Kadapa 32 68 38 lakh

Nandyal 26 54 32 lakh

Anantapur 18 41 28 lakh

Kurnool 21 46 90 lakh

Tirupati 14 29 18 lakh

Chittoor 12 25 9 lakh

Prakasam 11 23 8 lakh

Guntur 15 32 13 lakh

Vijayawada 17 36 16 lakh