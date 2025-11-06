Rayalacheruvu Breach Floods Villages in Srikalahasti

Srikalahasti: Several colonies were inundated after the KVB Puram Rayalacheruvu breached in Satyavedu. Villagers said the breach occurred late on Wednesday night due to continuous rainfall during the cyclone Montha

Pathapalem and Arundati Colony in Kaletthuru were among the worst affected, with floodwaters entering homes and fields. Locals expressed fear as farmlands and standing crops in nearby villages were completely submerged.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and relief measures are expected to be initiated to assist affected residents.