Rayadurg-Tumkur railway line ready by 2026: Somanna

ANANTAPUR: Union minister of state (MoS) of railways and Jal Shakti M. Somanna assured to complete the decade-long pending Rayadurg-Tumkur railway line by 2026 and to run trains between the two areas of AP and Karnataka. Somanna visited Madakasira in Satya Sai district on Saturday, following an invitation by the TD incharge G. Thippeswamy.

The minister inspected the pending work on the railway line between Rayadurg and Tukur at Madakasira, and there are still about 80 km of track to be completed. After a review with Hindupur MP B.K. Parthasarthi, Madakasira MLA M.S. Raju, TD incharge G. Thippeswamy, TD state secretary Sreenivasa Murthy, and other officials, the Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was firm on the completion of all pending works and directed him to personally inspect and submit a report. “The PM wanted to complete all pending railway works and modernise railway stations in the country. We will complete the pending Rayadurg-Tumkur works by 2026 to run trains,” he announced.

Parthasarathi, Raju, and Thippeswamy expressed gratitude towards the minister for the initiative to complete decade-long pending works and targeting to run trains by 2026 on a new track.

Further, Somanna, responding to the representation by Mr.Thippeswamy to renew five centuries-old irrigation tanks built during the Vijayanagar Empire, assured to sanction the pilot project after conducting another meeting. Responding to the representations over recognising Vokkaliga, Sadara, and Lingayats from AP as BCs, the minister assured to bring the issue to the Prime Minister and authorities concerned.