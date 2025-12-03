Raw Deal for Nellore in District-Reorganisation Plan

Nellore: Nellore district has been badly mauled in the present districts-reorganisation exercise as several vital facilities and installations have been edged out of its jurisdiction.

Several leaders and residents are deeply upset over the state government’s recently announced revamp plans. They fear that this would weaken the district economically, culturally, administratively and emotionally.

Some 70 per cent of the Krishnapatnam Port, including the SEZ zone, is proposed to be shifted to Tirupati district. Nellore is left with only its administrative units and a couple of berths. Several upcoming industrial projects such as the Dugarajapatnam shipbuilding yard, the Ramayapatnam port, the BPCL refinery and Indosol Solar are slipping away due to Kandukuru’s merger with Prakasam district.

The loss of mineral-rich areas like Gudur, Saidapuram, Rapur and Kaluvoya threatens Nellore district’s revenue streams, further weakening a district that has already lost Sri City, Menakuru SEZ and Mambattu SEZ.

Nellore’s cultural and spiritual identity is also at risk, with the revered Sri Penusila Narasimha Swamy temple (Penchalakona) coming under the revamped Tirupati district. Locals fear that the shrine would lose its distinct identity and be overshadowed by Tirupati’s religious prominence.

This comes after Nellore district’s earlier losses of temples such as Changala Parameswari of Sullurpeta, Subrahmanya Swamy of Mallam, Poleramma of Venkatagiri and Muthyalamma of East Kanupuru.

Both irrigation and water security concerns are mounting as the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs—crucial for the Telugu Ganga project and Chennai’s drinking water supply—may fall under divided jurisdictions.

The Kandaleru Dam would lie entirely in the proposed Tirupati district, raising coordination issues in water management.

Farmers in Kaluvoya, Chejerla, Podalakuru, Manubolu and rural Nellore fear losing their share of assured irrigation due to disruptions to canal and lift system oversight, potentially reviving old disputes like the 2014 attempt to divert Kandaleru waters to Chittoor.

Nellore’s tourism and ecological strengths also stand threatened. It had lost the world-famous Spaceport of ISRO at Sriharikota, the Nelapattu Sanctuary, the Pulicat lake and the Flamingo festival in a previous revamp. Further reorganisation could weaken its tourism profile even more.

Public sentiment is turning increasingly bitter. Residents of Gudur, who prefer to remain with Nellore, feel betrayed despite the Telugu Desam’s election-time assurances. A retired revenue officer encapsulated the mood, saying that with so much already lost, Nellore might as well be merged into Tirupati.

Many citizens question the silence of district ministers and senior leaders, while only a few MLAs are openly opposing the move.

Local leaders are urging the government to reverse the proposed changes, insisting that the Gudur division must remain with Nellore and that Rapur, Kaluvayi and Saidapuram mandals should not be moved. They call for the protection of the district’s water sources, industrial prospects and cultural heritage, hoping the government will take a people-centric decision before finalising the new boundaries.

........................

* Major economic & industrial losses:

- 70% of Krishnapatnam port, including the SEZ zone, shifted to the proposed Tirupati district

- Loss of upcoming mega projects: the Dugarajapatnam shipbuilding yard, the Ramayapatnam port, the BPCL refinery, the Indosol Solar

- Loss of key mineral belts: Quartz, Mica, Silica mines in Gudur, Saidapuram, Rapur and Kaluvayi

- Further erosion of industrial base after already losing Sri City, Menakuru SEZ and Mambattu SEZ

* Cultural & Spiritual Losses

- Sri Penusila Narasimha Swamy temple (Penchalakona) moving to Tirupati district

- Earlier loss of shrines: Changala Parameswari (Sullurpeta), Subrahmanya Swamy (Mallam), Poleramma (Venkatagiri), Muthyalamma (East Kanupuru)

* Irrigation & water security losses

- Split control of Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs (143tmc), vital for the Telugu Ganga project and Chennai drinking water plans

- Kandaleru dam falling entirely under proposed Tirupati district

- Threat to irrigation for farmers in Kaluvoya, Chejerla, Podalakuru, Manubolu and their surroundings

* Tourism & ecological losses

- Earlier loss of Sriharikota Spaceport, Nelapattu sanctuary, Pulicat lake, Flamingo festival

- Risk of losing remaining tourism assets, weakening Nellore’s ecological profile

* Administrative & public sentiment losses

- Gudur division—economically vital—moving out despite public opposition

- Growing feeling that Nellore is being stripped of its core assets, leading to widespread public resentment