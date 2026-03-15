Ravindra Sannareddy Appointed Chairman Of ASSOCHAM Council On SEZs

NELLORE: Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, managing director of Sri City, has been appointed chairman of the National Council on SEZs and Industrial Zones for 2026–27 constituted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The council brings together industry leaders and domain experts to guide policy dialogue and strengthen India’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) ecosystem. Dr L. B. Singhal and Hitender Mehta have been appointed co-chairmen. The formation of the council was announced by Nirmal K. Minda.

Sannareddy said the council would work closely with the government and industry stakeholders to strengthen SEZs as drivers of investment, exports and industrial growth in line with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat. Sri City, which he leads, is among the country’s largest private-sector SEZs and integrated business cities.

Singhal noted that the SEZ scheme has completed two decades since the enactment of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, making it an appropriate time to review the framework and improve its integration with the domestic economy. He said SEZs, industrial corridors and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes should work together to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Mehta said the council’s formation comes at a crucial time as India works towards the SEZ 2.0 policy framework aimed at wider reforms in the SEZ ecosystem.

Sannareddy earlier served as chairman of the ASSOCHAM National Council on SEZs from 2016 for nearly a decade and was also a member of the National SEZ Policy Committee in 2018. The council will serve as a platform for industry collaboration, policy engagement and reforms to strengthen India’s manufacturing and export competitiveness.