Ravindra distributes pensions at Eedepalli

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra participated in the distribution of NTR Bharosa Social Security Pensions at Eedepalli, in the 47th division of the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation of Krishna district on Tuesday.

He visited the homes of the beneficiaries to deliver the pensions personally.

The minister also handed over new widow pensions to those whose family heads had passed away while receiving their pensions. Later, he visited a municipal school and inquired with the students about the quality of Mid-Day-Meals.

He said the state government was actively working to enhance the education system through innovative reforms. “We are strengthening government-run schools in all districts. The previous government's implementation of GO-117 led to the closure of numerous schools statewide. Our government has revoked this order. Hereafter, no school in the state will be shut down,” he said

The minister also noted that the state government would soon be releasing the DSC notification to fill around 16,000 teacher posts. The Talliki Vandanam Scheme would be implemented at the time of schools' re-opening.