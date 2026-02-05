Ravichandra to Assume Charge as TTD EO Today

Nellore: Muddada Ravichandra, IAS, will assume charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on February 6, 2026, at 10.08 am.

A 1996-batch IAS officer, Ravichandra was born on August 19, 1972, and is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from JNTU. He has served as District Collector of Nellore, Chittoor, and East Godavari, and has held key positions in the Social Welfare, Health, and Finance departments.

Widely regarded as an astute and efficient administrator, he played a crucial role in land acquisition for major infrastructure projects such as Krishnapatnam Port and Sri City during the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Having earlier served as Collector of Chittoor district, Ravichandra is well acquainted with TTD’s functioning, sources in the temple administration said.

Currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ravichandra has been personally handpicked by the Chief Minister to head the TTD in view of recent developments.