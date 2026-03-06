 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Ravichandra Assumes Charge as TTD Executive Officer

Andhra Pradesh
6 March 2026 12:34 PM IST

The EO stated that he had learned many aspects of Tirumala over the past month and said he would serve the devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy as a fellow devotee

Ravichandra Assumes Charge as TTD Executive Officer
x
IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra assumed charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Friday at Srivari Temple, Tirumala. (File Photo)

Tirumala: IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra assumed charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Friday at Srivari Temple, Tirumala.

Later, he also took the oath as the Member Secretary of the TTD Trust Board. The oath was administered by the TTD Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary.
After offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the EO and his spouse were offered vedic blessings by temple priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. On this occasion, the Additional EO presented them with Theertha Prasadams
Speaking to the media in front of the temple, the EO stated that he had learned many aspects of Tirumala over the past month. He said he would serve the devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy as a fellow devotee.
He also mentioned that several suggestions and recommendations had been received from devotees. He assured that he would personally review them and take necessary steps to ensure a spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TTD news tirumala temple TTD EO 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X